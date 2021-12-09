Chris Hemsworth talks about his future in the MCU and Thor

Not long ago, the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film dedicated to the god of thunder he sees again Chris Hemsworth wear the red cape and show off long blonde hair. The first time the Australian actor made his debut in the Marvel universe was in 2011 with the very first film of Thor. Since then, two more stand-alone films dedicated to the god of thunder and several extras in the Avengers have followed. The actor even lent himself (albeit only vocally) to the television series dedicated to Loki, which landed on Disney + in 2021. Yet, thinking about the future, Chris Hemsworth has very clear ideas.

Chris Hemsworth reflects on his Thor’s future in the MCU

Ten years have passed since Chris Hemsworth first wielded Thor’s hammer, giving birth to the god of thunder. Interviewed on TV by the Australian morning show Today, the actor reasoned on future that awaits him in the Marvel house and if there is still room for his Thor, especially after the latest film to come. A more than legitimate question, considering that the Avengers at the moment they have lost three valuable components (Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow). The conductor focused mainly on Tom Holland, who was given carte blanche to continue interpreting Spider-Man also in other films. “How many Spider-Man has he done? ”Chris Hemsworth asked wryly. “He’s a little behind me. I think he did three, me six or seven Thor? So who knows. As long as they want me, I will introduce myself. Even though I think their enthusiasm for me could fade “.

Give her Images leaked from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, you would not think. Fans continue to eagerly await the return of the thunder god to the cinema. In any case, Chris Hemsworth’s fear is only one: “Internationally, they might be thinking of getting rid of me and taking someone else“. Were it up to him, Marvel could have his lifetime support. Until proven otherwise, in fact, Chris Hemsworth would play Thor with his eyes closed. In view of the return to the cinema, the actor had announced the end of filming of Love and Thunder via Instagram.

It’s been ten years since Chris Hemsworth first stepped onto the Marvel set, joined by Tom Hiddleston who plays the cowardly Loki. And, in view of this important anniversary, the actor even shared a photo of them together, both dressed in red and green. “This year marks Thor’s 10th anniversary“, He wrote for the occasion. “When two unknown boys were given the keys to the kingdom. It was a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day“, He then added in a joking tone.

