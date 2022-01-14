News

Chris Hemsworth teases brother Liam on his birthday: “You have to get fit”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Chris Hemsworth recently teased brother Liam on his birthday by posting pictures of him on Instagram and urging him to ‘get fit’.

Chris Hemsworth made fun of the brother minor Liam Hemsworth, this time on the occasion of his birthday: The Hunger Games star turned 32 and on Instagram Chris shared a photo of Liam shirtless, writing in the caption that he hopes his brother will finally get fit this year.

The Thor actor even offered his brother one “family discount“for his fitness training program, Centr:”Happy birthday @liamhemsworth we hope this is the year you will finally get in shape and take care of yourself. To help you in your transformation, I will give you a 10% discount on an @centrfit #familydiscount subscription. I love you. “

The star also included a photo of Liam with his thumbs up next to gifts, balloons and a birthday cake, as well as a photo of him as a child. In a video posted on his own Instagram page, Liam smiled as he thanked Chris for the discount: “I really appreciate that, man. This is the butt kick I needed to continue my fitness journey. I wish everyone a happy and healthy year. Much love. “

Thanks to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! I love you all! “wrote Liam Hemsworth in the video caption.”These cakes that have been sent to me will certainly help in my health and fitness journey! Hi guys! ”


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Boss of Paranormal 2021, episodes, previews, when on air, Dmax

November 30, 2021

Chris Rock has Covid: “trust me, get vaccinated”

September 19, 2021

TV Guide Tuesday 14 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

September 14, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal recounts the awkward scenes with Jennifer Aniston

October 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button