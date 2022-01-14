Chris Hemsworth teases brother Liam on his birthday: “You have to get fit”

Chris Hemsworth recently teased brother Liam on his birthday by posting pictures of him on Instagram and urging him to ‘get fit’.

Chris Hemsworth made fun of the brother minor Liam Hemsworth, this time on the occasion of his birthday: The Hunger Games star turned 32 and on Instagram Chris shared a photo of Liam shirtless, writing in the caption that he hopes his brother will finally get fit this year.

The Thor actor even offered his brother one “family discount“for his fitness training program, Centr:”Happy birthday @liamhemsworth we hope this is the year you will finally get in shape and take care of yourself. To help you in your transformation, I will give you a 10% discount on an @centrfit #familydiscount subscription. I love you. “

The star also included a photo of Liam with his thumbs up next to gifts, balloons and a birthday cake, as well as a photo of him as a child. In a video posted on his own Instagram page, Liam smiled as he thanked Chris for the discount: “I really appreciate that, man. This is the butt kick I needed to continue my fitness journey. I wish everyone a happy and healthy year. Much love. “

“Thanks to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! I love you all! “wrote Liam Hemsworth in the video caption.”These cakes that have been sent to me will certainly help in my health and fitness journey! Hi guys! ”