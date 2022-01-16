Chris Hemsworth teases brother Liam on his birthday

Thor interpreter Chris Hemsworth has something to say to brother Liam on his birthday… And it’s not a simple “Best Wishes!”. Let’s see together what he came up with this time.

Among the celebrity families, the Hemsworths are certainly everyone’s favorite. Beautiful, talented, funny and easy-going, the three brothers Luke, Chris and Liam know how to entertain their fans even on social networks.

And of course yesterday January 13, Liam’s birthday, how could Chris miss the chance to make fun of his little brother?

“Happy Birthday @liamhemsworth I hope this year you will finally decide to take care of your body get back in shape. And to help you with your transformation, I will give you a 10% coupon on the @centrfit subscription, family discount! I love you“he in fact wrote Chris Hemsworth in the Instagram post that you find at the bottom of the news, to which he has attached a photo that shows only how little need the Hunger Games actor has to “get back in shape”.

And if you miss Hemsworth on the big and small screen, Chris’s upcoming projects include the Tyler Rake sequel for Netflix and the fourth film in the Thunder God saga Thor: Love and Thunder, while we will soon see Liam Hemsworth (and sister-in-law) again. Elsa Pataky!) In thriller Poker Face,