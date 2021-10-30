Chris Hemsworth Tells A Marvel Anecdote | Cinema

I remember that during the promotional tour of Age of Ultron, everyone was talking about Civil War. I remember thinking: “What is Civil War?“, I asked everyone:”Are you working on a side project or something?“And they:”Oh, no, it’s Captain America, you know? The next is called Civil War“. And I: “Wait… is there Iron Man?“, They said to me:”Yes, but not only him, also Vision, then Spider-Man …“.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a funny anecdote told byabout what happened next

He then added:

“Wait, what the hell am I doing?“. Marvel told me: “You will do something of your own ” [Thor: Ragnarok]”. For an embarrassing top I thought, “Here we go, they cut me off“.

When Ruffalo confirmed that he too had not been called, then:

This triggered hilarious reactions: “E we what do we do?”.

Eventually, we recall, the two actors were called by Taika Waititi to participate in Thor: Ragnarok, set precisely after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

