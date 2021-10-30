News

Chris Hemsworth Tells A Marvel Anecdote | Cinema

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a funny anecdote told by Chris Hemsworth about what happened next Avengers: Age of Ultron.

I remember that during the promotional tour of Age of Ultron, everyone was talking about Civil War. I remember thinking: “What is Civil War?“, I asked everyone:”Are you working on a side project or something?“And they:”Oh, no, it’s Captain America, you know? The next is called Civil War“. And I: “Wait… is there Iron Man?“, They said to me:”Yes, but not only him, also Vision, then Spider-Man …“.

He then added:

Wait, what the hell am I doing?“. Marvel told me: “You will do something of your own ” [Thor: Ragnarok]”. For an embarrassing top I thought, “Here we go, they cut me off“.

When Ruffalo confirmed that he too had not been called, then:

This triggered hilarious reactions: “E we what do we do?”.

Eventually, we recall, the two actors were called by Taika Waititi to participate in Thor: Ragnarok, set precisely after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth’s words? Tell us below in the comments!

Source: CB

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making history with “WAP”: here are all the records achieved

August 7, 2021

The South African regulator issues a warning on Binance, the exchange retorts

September 4, 2021

The Fighter | Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg and the true story behind the film

September 22, 2021

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: it’s a battle for French vineyards

September 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button