Chris Hemsworth, the children’s sweet surprise on his birthday

L‘actor Chris Hemsworth has just turned off 38 candles. To celebrate it in the best way they thought of his children, India, 9, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 7. For the occasion, the children improvised pastry chefs and they packed a cake for their dad. The children wanted to pay homage to the Chris’s passion for surfing, by recreating a marine theme decoration, which portrays him riding a huge wave on his board.

“Thanks for all the birthday messages!” the Australian actor writes on Instagram. “I spent an epic day with my family and I managed to devour 75% of it fantastic cake that my children prepared, before collapsing into a gigantic sugar mass of joy“, tells. “I love you all! Cheers!”

Even the wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky celebrated the actor with a sweet carousel of snapshots on social media. «Happy birthday to my favorite husband ever. You are the world to me. To many more years of laughter and happiness»He wrote in the caption of the post.

Chris Hemsworth, from the surprise of the children to the jokes of the brothers

But there are those who are determined not to take the event too seriously. They thought about it Chris’s brothers, actors Liam, 31, and Luke, 40i, who have spent the day making fun of him on social media. The protagonist of Hunger Games he wrote “Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth»Under one photo that portrays only him and Luke struggling under a waterfall, tagging the birthday boy. The two are on vacation together, while Chris stayed home. He accepted the joke by writing in the comments: “I’m the best photographer on the square“.

AND Luke kept trolling Chris by posting a selfie of himself and Liam to wish the star of Thor: “Happy Birthday brother! We love you, we will remember this trip forever. So many memories together», Adding a laughing emoji. “Yes, it was a lot of fun, it felt like a dream, a bit like you weren’t even there!“, Chris retorted ironically.

