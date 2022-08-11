Chris Hemsworth: the day he stole the role of Thor from his brother Liam

Difficult to imagine another actor than Chris Hemsworth interpreting the role of Thor in the cinema. However, it is his younger brother Liam who should have played the famous character. Explanations.

With no less than four parts to its credit, the film Thor is one of the biggest hits at the US box office. And apart from the synopsis, the success of the feature film must also come from Chris Hemsworth, who plays the God of Asgard. The interpreter of the fictional character joined the film crews in 2011, the year the first opus was released. A real pride for the husband of Elsa Pataky, especially since his character allows him to maintain a certain physical form. “I’ve been training since the first movie so it’s been 10, 11 years. It’s always a lot of work.” he confided last July to NRJ.

But while fans, for the most part, have trouble imagining another actor taking on the role of Thor, that responsibility could have been attributed to another member of Chris Hemsworth’s family: his little brother Liam.

Chris Hemsworth missed the auditions for the movie Thor

Truth be told, all didn’t seem to be going well for Chris Hemsworth on the day of his audition for the Marvel movie. As crazy as it may seem, the actor had, at the start, completely missed his casting. He was therefore preceded by Liam, his little brother, who was one of the last four actors in the running to play Thoraccording to Allocated. But the young age of Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband harmed her, as mentioned by Chris Hemsworth in an interview with Wired : “They said, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young. A boon for the actor: “My manager then said, ‘Well, he has an older brother,’ which was me.”It is for this reason that he was recalled.

And obviously, his little brother Liam does not seem to blame him. “I never really wanted to do it. I always thought I was too young: I was 18 when I auditioned. (…) I didn’t feel like Thor-compatible “he revealed in the columns of GQAustralia. All in good time !