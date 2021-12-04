News

Chris Hemsworth, the embarrassing photo of his first role

Chris Hemsworth, thanks to the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has become one of the best-known and best-loved stars in business today. But also Chris Hemsworth, like almost all the actors and actresses of this world, has some “Skeleton in the closet” related to the beginnings in the world of entertainment on which it is worth having a couple of fat and big laughs.

Specifically, the Australian actor, who has recently finished his commitments for Thor: Love and Thunder and has just started those for Tyler Rake 2, the sequel to the popular action movie produced by the Russo brothers for Netflix, his big screen debut is usually juxtaposed with the role of James Tiberius Kirk’s father in the former Star Trek directed by JJ Abrams.

But, in reality, this is not the case.

The very first role obtained by Chris Hemsworth was that of King Arthur in Guinevere Jones, an Australian fantasy TV series that began in 2002, where, according to IMDb, he appeared in two episodes. A few hours ago it was the actor himself who remembered his debut, as well as the particular stage look, with the post you find below in which he writes:

#TBT on my first ever gig. The first time I wore this beautiful wig, I realized that one of two things was going to happen. That I would be forced to grow my hair and dye it red thanks to the incredible appreciation of the audience or that I would never work as an actor again. Neither turned out to be true. Life can be fun.

Here is also a video from YouTube in which we can admire in action Chris Hemsworth as King Arthur:

