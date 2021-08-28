Chris Hemsworth, the mystery of the pro-vaccine commercial rejected by the Marvel star

In this period the mystery concerning the relationship between is attracting the interest of many Chris Hemsworth and the anti-Covid vaccine. The Marvel star would indeed refused to join one pro-vaccine commercial government that urges people to get vaccinated.

Chris Hemsworth, known and loved internationally above all for being the interpreter of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has ended up at the center of a controversy on the Covid theme. In fact, recent reports indicate that the actor has refused to appear in a government campaign promoting the vaccine in recent months, prompting many people to believe that Hemsworth was a no vax. However, the information that emerged throws a veil of mystery on his refusal. The actor, in fact, tried to secure a Pfizer vaccine two months ago, through a sort of fast track. But when the government offered him a “quick vaccination” in exchange for participating in the public health campaign, the Hollywood star turned down the offer.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the actor needed an immediate Covid vaccine to be able to star in a National Geographic docuseries, titled Limitless, which began filming in mid-June. The report says the high-budget production was shot in Armidale, northern New South Wales, alongside local indigenous seniors and remote communities, who are considered most vulnerable to the virus, which made it necessary to vaccinate the documentary team. Produced by Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, Limitless is “an epic quest to transform himself, where Chris Hemsworth trains for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life“.

On social media, the actor’s rejection of the pro-vaccine campaign caused a lot of discussion. “Chris Hemsworth privately obtaining a Pfizer vaccine in June and refusing to make a public vaccination announcement for the government is just the peak of Byron Bay residents’ behavior“, wrote a user on Twitter, referring to the locality where the interpreter of Thor lives, considered a kind of no-vax capital. This may have prompted the actor to refuse to take sides publicly. There are also those who believe that Hemsworth’s “No” is due to his desire not to antagonize the fitness community, largely opposed to the vaccine. Not surprisingly, when Arnold Schwarzenegger lashed out against no vax, a major sports nutrition brand decided to no longer sponsor the Terminator interpreter’s body building tournament.