Chris Hemsworth | The star’s muscles worry his stunt double

Returned to his homeland for some time now, Chris Hemsworth it has never disappeared from the radar, indeed. He’s probably more popular since the pandemic broke out than when he wore the costume God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth and his fitness app, Centr

First of all with his new (and probably very profitable) business Centr, developed as a fitness app, to which his wife also collaborates Elsa Pataky, has extended its popularity, in addition to the achievements. It is no coincidence that he is often seen on his Instagram profile with his muscles on display, or struggling with exercises suitable only for somewhat structured types.

Recently, the same stunt double as Hemsworth – who goes by the name of Bobby Holland Hantom – expressed his concern at no longer being able to hold a candle to the Australian star. Between strict diets and tests at the limit of human endurance, the actor has actually raised the bar, making life difficult for the poor stuntman.

Forced to eat beyond belief, revealed that he could not take more than food now!

After the era of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, it’s up to The Rock and Thor

Once there were Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone, today we have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson And Chris Hemsworth. With the necessary differences.

The covers of magazines such as Men’s Health are wasted, offering the image of a young man, physically fit, in full health and capable of lifting a car. Basically everything you might expect from Thor in person. And right in the fourth chapter of the franchise license plate Marvel and directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth should look more muscular than ever.

In the face of her latest appearance, so nice and plump, in Avengers: Endgame. The so called “Fat Thor” has undoubtedly left its mark and won the hearts of many fans around the world, especially in the exchanges with Chris Pratt, aka Star Lord.