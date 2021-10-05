News

Chris Hemsworth, the sweet message from the son of the MCU star

Who has the most adorable babies ever? Apparently Chris Hemsworth, judging by the chart the MCU star’s son delivered to school.

Chris Hemsworth he will also be the great and mighty Thor on the big screen, but as that proves too sweet message of the son, at home it’s just … Dad. Or better yet, a special friend.

There are so many things that the MCU actor can be proud of, and at the top of the list is his wonderful family, made up of his wife Elsa Pataky, and three adorable little babies: India Rose, Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth.
And it was the latter who unwittingly became the protagonist of the most tender moment of the week on social media since his father wanted to share the adorable written task that the little one gave to the teacher.

My special friend is dad, we go to the pool together, and when we are together I am always happy“wrote the 6-year-old in his theme. And as a proud dad who is our Chris, he couldn’t help but share his son’s adorable message on Instagram by adding the emojis of a heart and a crying face. tears of joy.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double talks “Hard to imitate his muscles”

At the moment, Chris Hemsworth and the other stars of Thor: Love and Thunder are on the Australian set of the new Marvel movie, intent on continuing the filming that began last January. Barring further movements, the release of the fourth chapter of Thor in theaters is scheduled for February 2022.


D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

