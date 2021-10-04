Chris Hemsworth: The work he did before he became famous had to do with pregnant women and breast pumps

Chris Hemsworth, before becoming the celebrity actor he is today, had a rather bizarre job that he joked about several times over the years.

Chris Hemsworth, interviewed by Collider, stated that, before becoming famous, he had a work because of which he had to deal with pregnant women and breast pumps on a daily basis. “I worked for a pharmacy that rented milk extractors, you know breast pumps, for pregnant women. “Explained the actor.

During the interview Chris also explained what his work consisted of on a practical level: “I swear to God I had a toothbrush and a spray in my hand and that I spent every single day removing dried milk from dozens of breast pumps“. Hemsworth had mentioned this peculiar profession as early as 2019 during a segment of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon entitled” True Confessions. “During this game one of the present has to tell a story about his past and the others have to try to guess if the story is true or false.

Hemsworth, unemotional, began to explain to Fallon that his job was to clean breast pumps that had just been used by pregnant women from all over Australia. After a moment of reflection, Fallon and Kumail Nanjiani accused Hemsworth of lying but he reiterated that he was “all true“.

“Women who have used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth cleaned them? “Nanjiani later joked, discovering that the story was actually true in all respects, before adding.”and we can buy them on Ebay? ”