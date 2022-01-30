Chris Hemsworth, the workout for Tyler Rake 2 has just begun (PHOTO)

Chris Hemsworth is back in the gym to star in Tyler Rake 2; Thor’s face posted a photo on Instagram where you can admire his sculpted physique.

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor has also starred in numerous other projects, and Tyler Rake belongs to this category. Hemsworth shared one on Instagram photo showing his work out in view of Tyler Rake 2.

At the moment, Chris Hemsworth’s goal is to get back in shape in view of the sequel to Tyler Rake, a project released on Netflix in 2020. The actor posted on Instagram a photograph that shows him intent on training in order to prepare filming Tyler Rake 2. In the offending photo, Hemsworth sports a physicist to be envied and it would seem already more than ready for the making of the film.

The times of Fat Thor, it seems, are a long way off! Some time ago, the Russo brothers posted a short clip through their Instagram profile in which Hemsworth announces the return of his character.

But what are the reasons behind the crazy and desperate workout that Chris Hemsworth showed a shot on Instagram? Well, bubblegum flavored ice creams!

Just yesterday, in fact, the actor posted a photograph showing him eating a bubblegum-flavored ice cream with Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth wrote: “Bubblegum flavored ice cream with cotton candy! Four weeks of mischief in one day and no regrets!”.

Initially scheduled for 2022, Tyler Rake is expected to be released on Netflix in the course of 2023.