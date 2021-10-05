News

Chris Hemsworth: There’s more to it than looks

He made his debut in 2002 as King Arthur in the fantasy TV series “Geneva Jones”And gains worldwide fame as a leading actor in the film of MarvelThor”Nine years later. Thanks to this interpretation of his Christopher Hemsworth today he is one of the most popular actors in the world, also thanks to his extraordinary physical appearance. Despite the tabloid chatter they describe him more as a sex symbol than an artist, the success of Chris it is the result of a long apprenticeship.

Australian by birth, born in 1983, he began working in the entertainment world as a teenager. Moved to Phillip Island and after completing their studies at Heathmont Secondary College, Melbourne, appears in various television series, without having, however, roles of great importance. After his first performance worthy of attention in 2002, he is busy on the set of soap operas “Neighbors” And “Marshall Law“. Then follow “Home and Away“, A TV series that engages him for 171 episodes, and the television program”Dancing with the Stars“.

After the films “A perfect Gateway” And “Cash Game“Try to conquer Hollywood participating in auditions for the role of Gambit in “X-Man the origins“, But the choice falls on another actor. Same thing happens for the film “Joe – The birth of the Cobra“. The wheel begins to turn in the right direction in 2011. The role of the Marvellian hero is the turning point for his career. A work commitment that requires great preparation both from a physical and mental point of view.

The 10 kg of muscle mass gained for this character brings him more than luck. The role of Thor it is in fact filmed in 2012 in the film “The Avangers“, The following year in”Thor: The Dark World“, In 2015 in the film”The Avangers: Age of Ultron“, In 2017 in”Thor: Ragnarok“, In 2018 in”Avengers: Infinity War” and finally, “Avengers: Endgame“In 2019.

Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" - Photo Credits: Evening Standard
Chris Hemsworth in “Thor” – Photo Credits: Evening Standard

The excellent opportunities continue with the film “Snow White and the Hunter“And its spin-off”The hunter and the ice queen“Alongside Charlize Theron. In 2013 Ron Howard he wants it in the movie “Rush”In the role of the famous British driver James Hunt. In 2015, however, Michael Mann to call him for “Blackhat“. A film for which Chris he had to study the cardinal principles of binary language and meet various inmates to better understand its psychology and return a sincere interpretation to the public.

The latest interpretation on the big screen dates back to 2019 as “Men in Black: International“. Recently the actor’s name jumped into the breaking news for his collaboration with Hugo Boss. The German brand has chosen him again as a testimonial for 2021. Chris Hemsworth he is also involved in the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder“, Whose theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth testimonial of Hugo Boss - Photo Credits: Wondernet Magazine
Chris Hemsworth testimonial of Hugo Boss – Photo Credits: Wondernet Magazine

Marta Millauro

