Chris Hemsworth, Thor’s actor’s true nerd costume drives fans crazy [FOTO]

Halloween night also for Hollywood celebrities and among those who have given the best in terms of costumes there is also Chris Hemsworth. The star of Thor In the Marvel Cinematic Universe he chose a costume that will delight TV series fans, but his wife and children were no different.

It was the companion itself Elsa Pataky to show fans of his Instagram profile family photos for the scariest night of the year. More than disturbing, however, Chris Hemsworth’s costume brings a laugh: the 38-year-old disguised himself as a Demogorgon. The creature has recently made a comeback thanks to the series Stranger Things, which reveals a decidedly nerdy side of the actor (or someone else in the family with enormous decision-making power, at least).

In the photos, she is also seen as the Spanish actress best known for the role of Elena Neves in the series The Fast and the Furious opted for something more traditional: a bloody nurse outfit. The children are more original, especially the twins Sasha and Tristan 7 years: they are disguised as viruses, while the eldest daughter India opted for a doctor costume. In summary: two viruses, a nurse, a doctor and … A demogorgon. Maybe maybe Chris Hemsworth didn’t quite get the family theme right.

A few days ago, among other things, a curious anecdote related to the actor and his family emerged. From the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in fact it emerged that Chris Hemsworth met his wife Elsa thanks to Thor. During the casting of the character, the actor was ill but the extensive study on the Asgardian accent led him into the arms of his future wife.

“Chris was sick at the time and we didn’t know – was revealed – It was destiny. He had a vocal coach who helped him with the accent and he was also working with another person [Elsa Pataky] and said, “Oh, I think you guys would get along beautifully“”. No sooner said than done.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Hemsworth again in the next one Thor: Love and Thunder, opposite Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Pom Klementieff (Mantis ), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster) and Vin Diesel (Groot). The Marvel movie was recently postponed along with many others and will only hit theaters at June 2022.

Photo: James D. Morgan / Getty Images

