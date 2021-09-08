Chris Hemsworth: Thor’s training is awesome – VIDEO

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram a new video on physical preparation from “Navy Seals”

Chris Hemsworth Could it be the reincarnation of a superhero? Judging by the workouts to the limit of the human you might think so. The actor posted a training session for the film on his Instagram profile “Extraction 2”, In Italian“ Tyler Rake ”, from the name of the main character played by the actor.

The film is a thriller, a novelty for the Australian player, in which a brave mercenary from the dark past undertakes a dangerous mission in Bangladesh, in Dhaka, for to save a child kidnapped by a criminal boss.

The first chapter, released in April 2020, ended with a doubt: Rake was I live or died? Traditional ending for a possible sequel in case of public success: and so it was. But hand fights, escapes, and chases require one Preparation very hard, almost military.

Chris Hemsworth: “Try this little exercise and let the lungs scream compassion! “

Chris Hemsworth, on social media, wrote in the caption: “I prepare for the sequel by going fromwork out with different weights functional movements based on body size and focusing on agility, strength and speed. Try this little exercise and let the lungs scream compassion! “.

Then he also posted the circuit between squats, round boxing, push ups and pushups. Among the many comments of the followers, which declare themselves fatigued only a look at him, that of the Hollywood colleague has also appeared James Brolin: “Damn! As soon as I’ve finished the pizza I’m eating, I’ll do it “.

