Chris Hemsworth thus celebrates Thor’s 10th anniversary

Australian Chris Hemsworth posted a snapshot of him on Instagram with Tom Hiddleston as they were about to get their careers off the ground.

Remembering the times when people answered when his name was said “Chris who?”, the Australian who plays the God of Thunder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated in his own way the anniversary of Thor directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film was released in Italian cinemas on April 27, 2011 and in US cinemas a few days later, on May 6. Chris Hemsworth posted two images from 2009, when the film was in preparation and both him and her Tom Hiddleston they had recently been hired for the roles of Thor And Loki. In the first image you can see the two actors with the scripts on the table, in the second there is an excerpt from an article in the Vulture web magazine which reads the title “Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor” which we can literally translate with “Marvel Rolls The Dice By Hiring Two Strangers For Thor”.

Even only in those few lines that are read, the skepticism of the author was revealed, highlighting between the lines the risk that the Marvel was taking on. “We hope they will follow JJ Abrams’ path and put the money saved by casting into special effects,” said the reporter. Mark Graham referring to Star Trek (2009) in which Hemsworth it had been seen in a small part at the beginning of the film. There Marvel it has amply demonstrated that it makes extremely wise choices and looks far, certainly not to save money. Ten years later Hemsworth And Hiddleston not only are they two highly talented and highly talented actors, but they are still part of the family Marvel in their respective roles: the first with the fourth chapter of the saga Thor: Love and Thunder currently in the filming phase and the second with a series dedicated to him, Loki, ready to debut in less than a month on Disney +.