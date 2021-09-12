Chris Hemsworth trolls Chris Evans on his birthday by sharing a shot of himself with Chris Pratt

They share the same name and membership in the powerful superhero team known as the Avengers.

And to celebrate Chris Evans’ birthday, Chris Hemsworth uploaded a funny snapshot to his Instagram account on Saturday.

The photo showed Hemsworth, 37, taking a selfie alongside Chris Pratt, probably from the just-concluded shot of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The hilarious photo showed Hemsworth in the background, smiling with his long blonde Thor hair, while Pratt, 41, was in the foreground, dressed as the famous Star Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption, referring to Evans with two party emojis.

The image was clearly intended to add fuel to the fire in terms of the debate over which of the Kris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the best.

It has been a long-standing gag between the three actors, who have portrayed Thor the God of Thunder, Captain America and Peter Quill aka Star Lord in more than a dozen films.

Evans, who put his shield as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame 2019, turns 40 on Sunday.

And while this Chris could be done with the MCU, it’s not the case with Pratt or Hemsworth.

The pair recently completed filming the fourth installment of Hemsworth’s independent MCU franchise, Thor.

This film, titled Thor: Love and Thunder, won the Oscar for Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Portman, who was part of the first two Thor films in 2011 and 2013, is back this time as Thor, becoming a female version of the God of Thunder.

The second part is expected to be released on May 6, 2022.

And while Chris may be done with the MCU, that’s not the case with Pratt (pictured here on Instagram) or Hemsworth.