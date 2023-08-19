Chris Hemsworth turns 40: Discover his 5 most outstanding movies, not counting his roles at Marvel.

Few actors guarantee box office and streaming success as much as celebrated Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who celebrates his 40th birthday today. Although he is in partial retirement due to his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s, Hemsworth is in top form. Although you are widely recognized for your role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what other roles have you played outside of this franchise?

1. ‘The Cabin in the Woods’

His first foray into the film industry was with the film “The Cabin in the Woods”, an unconventional proposition. This horror film is one of the most original films of the last two decades, surprising the audience who were expecting to find a typical film of this genre. Under the direction of screenwriter and filmmaker Drew Goddard, the slasher blends elements of fantasy, science fiction and comedy. “The Cabin in the Woods” is available on Movistar+ and Filmin.

2. ‘In the middle of the sea’

Although it may seem otherwise, it was author Herman Melville who was inspired to write “Moby Dick” by the true story told by Nathaniel Philbrick. “In the Heart of the Sea” is a survival drama that portrays a sailor’s obsession with hunting a giant whale that sank his ship in the deep sea. In addition to Hemsworth, the cast of the film includes Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, and Ben Whishaw. The film is available on the Netflix and HBO Max catalogues.

3. ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Following their successful collaboration on “The Cabin in the Woods”, Hemsworth and Goddard teamed up again on “Bad Times at the El Royale”. This comedic thriller tells the story of seven strangers who meet in a hotel and experience a fateful night that gives them all a chance at salvation.

4. ‘Blackhat: Threat in the network’

In addition to working on major productions, Hemsworth has collaborated with renowned directors such as Michael Mann. Although critics at the time received this cyberthriller with indifference, over time it has become a cult film.

5.’Star Trek’

Although he has a brief appearance, Hemsworth plays a pivotal role in this successful reboot signed by JJ Abrams. It is rumored that his character may be reprized in future installments. With sci-fi elements and a great opening, this film might appeal to both fans and non-lovers of the genre.

In short, Chris Hemsworth has shown his acting versatility beyond his iconic role of Thor. His involvement in “The Cabin in the Woods”, “In the Heart of the Sea”, “Bad Times at the El Royale”, “Blackhat: Menace on the Net” and the “Star Trek” reboot is testament to his talent. and the ability to captivate audiences in a wide variety of genres.