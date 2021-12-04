Chris Hemsworth unrecognizable with red hair! The photo is a blast from the past

In this shot Chris Hemsworth is sporting a shiny red wig, straight out of 2002!

Chris Hemsworth shared with his fans a precious memory: the his first job as an actor. It was 2002 and, for the part, the actor of Thor had to wear a “beautiful” red wig! The actor (38) posted on Instagram a snapshot / memory of his first ever set, the Australian television series Geneva Jones, fantasy inspired by the legends of the Arthurian myth. Next to him in the photo we see the protagonist of the series, Tamara Hope.

“When I first wore this beautiful wig I knew one of two things would happen: either I would have to grow my hair and dye it red due to the huge amount of fans, or I would never work again.”, Hemsworth jokes on social media.

Read also Craig Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s father, at 66 has a body to be envied!

Chris Hemsworth is preparing to shoot the sequel to Tyler Rake, the action film from Netflix. Filming began very recently in Prague and, in the meantime, the Australian actor trained hard in the gym so as not to lose even a milligram of those muscles that have now become iconic (also thanks to the Marvel films). And speaking of muscles, the actor is highly anticipated in theaters with the new Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, for which he returned to collaborate with New Zealand director Taika Waititi, former director of Thor: Ragnarok. The Oscar winner Natalie Portman will also return alongside him in the film, for an unforgettable adventure, in theaters in July 2022.