Chris Hemsworth Wants More Thor Movies | Cinema

In a recent interview with The Today Show Chris Hemsworth talked about his future as Thor in the Marvel Universe movies.

The actor was pointed out that Tom Holland may be in the process of signing up for three more Spider-Man movies and the answer was as follows:

How many Spider-Man has he done? He’s a little behind, he’s done three, I’m six or seven Thor. As long as they want me, I’ll be there, but I guess they want to make sure there is enthusiasm for me to move forward.

Actually Tom Holland appeared in three Spider-Man films, and then in three Marvel Cinematic Universe films (four if you consider the credits scene of Venom 2). Hemsworth, on the other hand, has four solo films and four Marvel appearances (five if you consider the scene of the credits of Doctor Strange).

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth is scheduled for July 6, 2022.

The film was also shot using Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

