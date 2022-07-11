Chris Hemsworth was about to lose his role as Thor for this attractive actor

Chris Hemsworth is one of the great stars of Marvel and the tape Thor: Love and Thunder” has had a great success at the box office, however, he recently confessed that he was about to lose your role like the God of Thunder before a attractive actor who is very close to him.

The 38-year-old actor made his first appearance as Thor in 2011 and immediately became one of Marvel’s favorite superheroes, although he recently confessed to the EFE agency that he still believes that after each film they will not call him back: “Whenever I play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel won’t want me back.”

Although fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) no longer imagine another actor giving life to the Nordic god, Hemsworth does not leave aside the insecurity of losing his role because he did not have the best start when he performed the casting for the first film and another actor was about to “steal it”.

It’s about your brother Liam Hemsworth, 32 years old, who prepared himself to the maximum to be able to carry out the casting and that is how he managed to stay among the five finalists. However, they discarded him due to his age as he was still very young and therefore he appeared on the tape.”The Hunger Games” alongside Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence.

Chris Hemsworth would not be Thor

In an interview for Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview”, Chris Hemsworth He revealed that his brother had already been considered to be the actor who would play Thor in the successful film, but after he was rejected because of his age, the manager was the one who recommended him once again.

“They said, ‘Look, it’s great, but he’s a bit young‘. My manager then said: ‘Well, He has an older brother‘, which was me. I came back, auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more motivation because my little brother could and I couldn’t. I had also done a couple of movies between those two auditions, so I had a little more experience and trust”, he detailed.

The actor added that it was not the first time he had done the casting because they had already rejected him because he made a “terrible job”, but the producers and the director decided to give it a second opportunity.

