Chris Hemsworth was about to lose the role of Thor due to Dancing with the Stars







The fame of Chris Hemsworth is inextricably linked to the role of Thor in the MCU, yet the Australian actor was about to miss the opportunity to play the iconic God of Thunder because of … Dancing with the Stars (the US format based on the British Strictly Come Dancing, on which ours is based in turn dancing with the Stars).

In a recent interview with PopCulture, in fact, the celebrity choreographer Derek Hough, which has participated in several editions of Dancing with the Stars, revealed that Hemsworth’s involvement in the Australian edition of the reality show (it was 2006) nearly cost him the role of Thor. The actor had recently been cast for the role when studio executives stumbled upon a video of the future performer of the God of Thunder dancing the samba on the famous program. At the time, Hemsworth was already making a name for himself in Australia (also thanks to the soap opera Home and Away), but was still relatively unknown in Hollywood.







“Chris Hemsworth was part of the cast of Dancing with the Stars in Australia. He was dancing the samba and they had chosen him… or were about to choose him. I think people called and said, ‘Did you see him dance the samba? This can’t be our Thor ‘. “

Chris Hemsworth he may also have left the experience of Dancing with the Stars behind him, but his dancing skills ultimately came in handy for the role of Thor: probably, they will have allowed him to be much more agile during the countless acrobatic sequences of the various films. To date, the 37-year-old actor has amply demonstrated that he was the perfect choice for the role, which he will play again in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

Loading... Advertisements

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe“.