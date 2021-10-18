Chris Hemsworth was displeased with Thor before Ragnarok

Although Thor was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the main characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (both for having a dedicated series of films and for being one of the founders of the Avengers themselves), it seems that the path of affirmation of the God of Thunder does not it has always been all roses and flowers.

Chris Hemsworth, in fact, he revealed that he felt very disappointed in his own interpretations of the role, at least until the advent of “Thor: Ragnarok“.

Chris Hemsworth and Thor: a turbulent start

“When ‘Ragnarok’ arrived I felt somewhat exhausted thinking about what I still had to do and a little disappointed with what I had given up to that point.”

These are the words of Chris Hemsworth, face of Thor since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which in an interview recently released to Yahoo said that he had to face some moments of great crisis regarding his own understanding and interpretation of the character.

Loading... Advertisements

“It wasn’t any director or screenwriter’s fault, it was me personally. I felt like I was putting in a box what I could do with the character. “

The saga of the God of Thunder, in fact, saw a rapid succession of different directors, one for each episode: with Taika Waititi to the management, however, Hemsworth found the balance he had hoped for and paid off“Thor: Ragnarok” a great emblem of his acting skills, breaking all the rules imposed up to that moment and giving fans a completely new version of Thor, profoundly different and far from the previous one.

“… Taika Waititi had the same vision as me (…) It was liberating to detach from what the character had been up to that moment.”

MCU fans now expect to see Hemsworth as Thor in perhaps the most anticipated chapter of the saga, “Avengers: Endgame“, but besides this apparition, the future of the Norse hero is still shrouded in mystery.

[amazon_link asins=’B076QDXCXZ,8891217638,B07HMFQMN4′ template=’ProductCarousel’ store=’bolongia-21′ marketplace=’IT’ link_id=’5882a2ad-04bd-4959-aa91-e4f93b16912f’]