Chris Hemsworth was so muscular he didn’t fit into the costume, production was about to slip!

Chris Hemsworth’s muscles had grown too big for his stage costume on the set of the first Thor movie.

In the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a collector’s book by 512 pages containing exclusive behind-the-scenes on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was published in United States of America October 19 – unpublished background on the making of the various films was revealed.

In one chapter of the volume, the costume designer of the film Thor Alexandra Byrne tells how the film’s production schedule was jeopardized by the lead actor Chris Hemsworth. Thor’s interpreter, in fact, had trained so much for the role that he could no longer fit into the costume that had been prepared for him.

If it wasn’t for some tweaks and adjustments to the costume by the Byrne and his team, production should have delayed filming. In fact, the costume designer had to work day and night to fix the costume, arriving to complete it just before the start of production.

Byrne also reveals that, ironically, at the start of the shoot they feared that Chris Hemswroth he would not be able to gain enough muscle tone to fill the costume they wanted to make for him and therefore they would have to stuff it.

