Chris Hemsworth: white week with the family and with the brothers Luke and Liam (PHOTO)

Christmas white week for Chris Hemsworth. The actor enjoyed a skiing holiday with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, three children and brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

Elsa Pataky posted a series of vacation photos on Instagram, including one that shows her and her husband hugging in front of a Christmas tree. In another photo, Pataky appears smiling in ski gear with her husband and two of three children in the snow.

Other photos show Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, along with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

In a video shared on Instangram by Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth is seen pushing his unsuspecting wife into the snow. “Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband ?????????????????”, wrote the actress commenting on the clip, also in Spanish.

On his Instagram page, Chris also uploaded a funny video of himself throwing one of his sons into the snow. In the caption, Chris joked about being asked to do it by his little one. “‘Dad for Christmas this year I want to fly’, please son ????????????”, he jokingly wrote, adding the hashtag, “#dreamsdocometrue”.

On his account, Liam Hemsworth, 31, also shared some solo photos of himself while on a ski vacation with his family. “Merry Christmas from one mountain dweller to another! ????????”, he wrote.

Luke Hemsworth also joined the ski vacation and shared a hilarious video of him singing alone on a ski lift.