Chris Hemsworth, who is the Australian actor: age, photo, wife, career

Christopher Hemsworth, better known as Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for giving the face of the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Born in Melbourne, on 11 August of 1983, grows between his hometown and the small town of Bulman.

Chris Hemsworth: early career

The son of a social services administrator and an English teacher, he is the second of three siblings Luke And Liam who, like him, have embarked on a career in the world of cinema.

During adolescence he moved with his family to Philip Island, in the state of Victoria, in Australia and after finishing his studies at the Heathmont Secondary College from Melbourne he works in some television productions obtaining secondary roles.

After a series of minor characters, in 2004 he got the role of personal trainer Kim Hyde in the tv series Home and Away, playing it for 171 episodes.

After this experience he becomes a competitor together with the dancer Abbey Ross from Dancing with the Stars, Australian equivalent of Dancing with the Stars, being eliminated after nearly two months.

After acting in some films he tries to get the role of Gambit in X Men Origins – Wolverine without having the desired result.

In 2011 he underwent a three-month workout to put on 10 kg of extra muscle to pass the audition to get the role of Thor in the film of the same name Marvel.

Thanks to his training, Chris Hemworth, is chosen and plays the superhero as well as in the films dedicated to him, even in the saga of Avengers and in all films where the character appears.

Thor’s private life

The notoriety obtained allows him to try his hand at other film tests, receiving for the most part positive reviews on his acting.

The actor is romantically linked to the actress Elsa Pataky, known for the role of Elena Neves in the saga of Fast & Furious. The two married in 2010 and became parents of three children: Indiana Rose, born in 2012 and Tristan And Sasha, a pair of twins born in 2014.

The beautiful interpreter of Thor also has a big heart, in fact to fight fires in Australia, together with his family, donated $ 1 million to forces fighting bushfires in Australia.

Furthermore, Chris Hemsworth he is very active on social media, where he loves to share videos and moments of his life with his fans, often showing a strong irony.

