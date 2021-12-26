Chris Hemsworth wishes a Merry Christmas with a photomontage!

Chris Hemsworth has now become an icon on social media

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who has become, over time, one of the brightest and most talented stars on the Hollywood scene. Il divo, who debuted with Star Trek (2011) of JJ Abrams, is universally known for being the face of Thor, God of thunder within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if he managed step by step to shake off this role, also making himself known for his other film works. In particular, in addition to various appearances such as those in The hunter and the ice queen (2016), Ghostbusters (2016), Men in Black: International (2019) and 7 unknown in El Royale (2018), the artist has also been able to carve out leading roles such as the recent one Tyler Rake (2020) which will also be followed by a sequel.

In all this, Chris Hemsworth has become a real legend on his social networks. The star is always very active on the web profiles and often gives many goodies not only on the production of his works, but also many secrets about his private life, between an advertisement and another for some supplements and an in-depth study on his work-out. personal. Directly from Instagram, the actor, on the occasion of the celebration of Holy Christmas, wanted to congratulate his followers in a very special and fun way.

Chris Hemsworth, in fact, using the advertisement for his gymnastic training application as a pretext, Centr, has immortalized himself in a plastic gymnastic pose, adding a beard and a hat by Santa Claus, obtaining a very funny photomontage effect. The result is absolutely hilarious and only confirms his incredible self-irony on social media that has allowed him to have a truly incredible following.

Read also Chris Hemsworth and blind faith in his son: the “William Tell” game worries fans [VIDEO]