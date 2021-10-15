Chris Hemsworth wishes his brother Liam ‘happy birthday’ by making fun of him

Thor’s interpreter wanted to celebrate his brother and colleague with a shot of the two as children. “You haven’t changed a bit,” Chris wrote

January 13 Liam Hemsworth turned 31 years old. To congratulate him, his brother Chris has decided to publish a shot that portrays the two actors as children.

Chris Hemsworth, social greetings to Liam “Happy birthday Liam, this photo was taken 3 years ago today. Time flies but you haven’t changed at all, ”jokingly wrote Chris Hemsworth. In the photo you can see the two stars as children, both with the same look: it is the yellow uniform of the school they attended in Australia. Among the comments to the post also many wishes from VIP friends including Isla Fisher, Bear Grylls and boxer John Wayne Parr. Liam also wanted post a photo on the occasion of his birthday, a black and white shot in the pool. “Here is a better year than the previous one! Thanks for the birthday wishes!”.

Chris and Liam are very close. The two actors have been separated for seven years and have an older brother, Luke, who has just turned 40. The two stars live in Byron Bay, Australia. Liam had a long (very fluctuating) relationship with Miley Cyrus, whom he married on December 23, 2018. The marriage ended after a few months. Chris, on the other hand, has been married to his colleague for 10 years Elsa Pataky with whom he had three children: India Rose, 8, and the twins Tristan and Sasha, 6.

Chris Hemsworth, global testimonial for Boss Liam celebrated 31 years with his new girlfriend, the 22-year-old model Gabriella Brooks. The two were paparazzi together with the actor’s family in Byron Bay, as reported by several social fan accounts of the Australian star.

Rumors about the couple began in late 2019 and early 2020 they were seen kissing on the beach. A source reported by the American media said: “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.” Another insider told US Weekly, “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella.” Her family approves of her, which is very important to him. Gabriella lets him be himself and doesn’t pressure him. “Meanwhile, on the professional side, Liam recently starred as the lead in the film”Arkansas”, Clark Duke’s directorial debut. It is a thriller based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon.

Miley Cyrus wrote Slide Away before separating from Liam Hemsworth Recently Liam’s ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, returned to talk about the rumored divorce from the actor. He did it on the Howard Stern Show, starting with the trauma he suffered following the destruction of their home during the fires of 2018. “Everything I had was burned with the house. Every song I wrote was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given me, all my lyrics. All lost. So I tried to put the pieces back together rather than move on. ” A trauma that prompted Miley and Liam to get married. Obviously a hasty choice. Despite this, the singer admitted that she still has feelings for the ex. “I loved him and I still love him and i will always love it“.