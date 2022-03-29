Chris Hemsworth’s armor gets a makeover in Thor Love and Thunder. See new photos

Marvel fans can expect actor Chris Hemsworth to sport a new look in Thor: love and thunder. The Australian star could add more colors to his suit along with a helmet and his Stormbreaker ax that replaced his Mjolnir in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris is currently inching towards the end of his superhero stint in the fourth installment of the franchise.

Post-production on Thor: Love and Thunder is in progress, but Marvel Studios has already kicked off its marketing campaign in collaboration with Hallmark. Bond is part of the brand’s special Marvel Super Hero Collection. And a piece of Thor shows him becoming much more radical in his appearance.

However, here is the full Marvel page. pic.twitter.com/eS860IXQXd —Common writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

According to fans, the image of Thor in the company’s catalog depicts the God of Thunder in new armor. His red cape stays but his costume takes on more colors. This is in line with Thor’s origins and hints that the superhero will eventually adopt his true identity, as an Asgardian in his signature armor, as opposed to the monochromatic suit he has worn thus far in the MCU.

Also, given the fact that director Taika Waititi secured a change of tone in the Thor franchise, when he first joined Marvel’s directorial roster with Thor: Ragnarökone can expect him to do the most daring things.

Marvel is known for giving its superheroes a new suit every movie, even if it means tweaking the old look a bit. While Iron Man’s armor incorporated nanotech with a new gauntlet in Infinity War, even Spider-Man wore an integrated suit that included complex circuitry hidden beneath its surface in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring back Natalie Portman playing Mighty Thor, as well as Tessa Thompson reprising her Valkyrie. Both Natalie and Tessa will also have renewed looks in the film, which stars Christian bale as the main antagonist Gorr the God Butcher.

Taika had previously described the fourth film in the franchise as “the craziest” yet. He had said, “Well, right between [me and] You and the readers, I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever done.”

Thor: Love And Thunder will be released on July 8.