Chris Hemsworth’s incredible gesture with Natalie Portman in the kiss scene in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman She started her vegan diet in 2011, after decades of being a vegetarian. Unlike a vegetarian diet, which is devoid of meat, a vegan diet is devoid of animal products such as dairy, eggs, and honey.

Like Hemsworth, the star was asked to bulk up for his character’s transformation. Jane Foster.

It was the first time the Oscar winner had been asked to gain weight for a role, so she had to undergo a strict exercise plan that included weights and taking protein shakes to gain superhero form.

It is said that the star had to train for ten months to get into his character, who is supposed to be 1.80 meters, which is more than 10 centimeters than his 1.65 height.

Natalie Portman looks better than ever.

“I definitely managed to build a lot of muscle mass and grow like I’ve never done before. I realized that it must be very different to walk around the world like this,” said the actress, adding: “As a 1.65 meter woman, I don’t know if They will give me a role of a character of 1.80 meters again. I really liked that people saw me big. “

Portman compared the process to his 2010 paper, in black swanin which she became famous for having lost six kilos with diet and exercise, but now she was forced to put on weight and gain muscle.

“In black swan I was asked to do my best to be smaller. Here they asked me to be bigger. It was an incredible challenge.”