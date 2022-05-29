Chris Hemsworth’s other role in Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, May 29. (CultureLeisure) –

Chris Hemsworth will be the God of Thunder again in Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth installment of the saga that started in 2011. In addition to embodying the leading role, the new poster for the film has revealed that the actor has a second role.

It’s not about a characterbut Hemsworth also has a key role in the technical part of the film: is executive producer. In addition to Hemsworth, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Louis D’Esposito also serve as executive producers.

“I am very proud of this movie. Is incredible. I can’t wait for the fans to see it, it is the best project in which I have had the pleasure of working,” Hemsworth said in a shared video on Instagram.

This is not the first time that a star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe serves as an executive producer on a movie, since Scarlett Johansson had the opportunity to assume this role in Black Widow.

Notably, Thor: Love and Thunder is not the only project in which Chris Hemsworth participates as an executive producer. He also performs this work in Interceptor, film starring his wife, Elsa Pataky, and which will hit Netflix on June 3.

Taika Waititi is he director of Thor: Love and Thunderthat also has in its cast Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Melissa McCarthy and Russell Crowe, among other actors. The movie It will hit theaters on July 8.