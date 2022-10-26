Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson request a restraining order against a stalker who believes she is married to the singer

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have requested a restraining order against a woman which the leader of Coldplay has accused of harassment. In legal documents obtained by TheBlast, Martin, “horrified and fearful” claims that the woman she is convinced that she is married to him Y has repeatedly tried to break into your home in Los Angeles under the false illusion that she lives there. In turn, the alleged stalker has even published on social networks that the singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, has used black magic to cause her physical suffering.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin request a restraining order against a stalker

Martin, 45, has just obtained a court order that orders that woman to stay 30 meters away from both him and his partner Dakota33. In turn, the alleged stalker also tyou have to keep that same distance from the car from the singer, as well as your home.

The interpreter of A Sky Full of Stars stated in the complaint that has lived through a harrowing period of time due to the “continuous harassment” by this woman, with whom he has never had any type of professional or personal relationship – he had never seen or spoken to her in his life. The harassment began in April of this year through social networks and in recent months it has increased, even reaching her own home. Chris Martin, who shares the upbringing of her two children with her ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, asked that they take action on the matter, since the behavior of this lady “has instilled great fear for his safety and that of those with whom he lives due to the hundreds of posts proving this woman’s instability, delusions, and now the actions she has taken to continue to harass and endanger both Mr. Martin and his partner, Ms. Dakota Johnson.”

Specifically last week this woman appeared near your property and started ringing the bell from the door, where the surveillance cameras were able to capture the moment. A few days later, the woman returned to Martin’s house and stopped his car on the street, as the singer’s private security could verify. According to the file filed with the judge, Dakota Johnson was leaving Martin’s property at the time in her car, but when security warned her that the woman was waiting outside her, the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey he fled inside the house “because he feared very much for his personal safety”.

These recurring events have caused Martin to accuse the woman of “attempting to enter Mr. Martin’s private property, as well as driving by his residence at all hours of the day and night to communicate personally with Mr. Martin by any means possibleThe documents argued that she would persist now that she knows where Martin lives, and alleged that she did “everything possible to contact Mr. Martin, including drive from where you live in Texas to see it.

Martin, who has remained three weeks of complete rest because a serious lung infection He has just resumed his tour of Argentina, while Melanie Griffith’s daughter has shot the scenes of her latest movie madam web. Before the artist left for Buenos Aires with his tour Music of the Spheres, The couple enjoyed a romantic walk on the beach in Malibu, very close to their mansion in Los Angeles.