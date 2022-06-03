Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate the graduation of their daughter Apple

On June 2, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated her daughter Apple for finishing high schoolsharing a graduation photo, next to his ex-partner, Chris Martinthe lead singer of Coldplay, generating several reactions on social networks.

In this way, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were united as a family to leave the limelight to his 18-year-old daughter, Applecelebrating the moment with a selfie that was posted by The Politician actress on her Instagram stories.

In the published photo, you can see the actress Gwyneth Paltrow without makeup and casual clothes, while the singer Chris Martin wore a formal suit to share the special moment with his daughter.

“Congratulations to all the graduates, especially Apple Martin,” wrote Gwyneth Paltrow on her Instagram account, with a GIF that read Class of 2022.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s family is still together

As we know, Apple is the eldest daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who was born on May 14, 2004.in addition to having a second son, Moses Martin, who is currently 16 years old.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married from 2003 to 2015. Nevertheless, the couple announced their separation in 2014and eventually decided to end their marriage, filing for divorce.

Concluding their relationship on good terms, the former celebrity couple remain good friends, maintaining a good relationship for the upbringing of their children.

In 2017 Chris Martin revealed his relationship with actress Dakota Johnsonwho has accompanied him at several Coldplay concerts, including the actress was seen at the Foro Sol in Mexico City in April 2022.

For its part, Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018co-creator of famous series such as Glee, Pose, Scream Queens and American Horror Story alongside Ryan Murphy.

