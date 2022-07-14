Chris Martin and help from Dakota Johnson for Coldplay concerts

As we well know, at the end September 2022we will be able to enjoy not one, but four Coldplay concerts in Chilewho are in the middle of their tour, Music of the Spheresand have decided to promote an inclusive experience for their hearing impaired fans. Now, Chris Martin, revealed how her partner, dakota johnson, helped him and the gang to this out.

How did Dakota Johnson help Chris Martin for his concerts?

As we well know, Coldplay has started to promote an inclusive experience for their concerts. in which it is offered vests and headphones, which amplify sounds hearing-impaired fans attending recitals of his world Tour Music of the Spheres.

Now, in conversation with CBS Mornings, Chris Martin revealed that Dakota Johnson was the one who introduced him to these vests, called Subpac. Which gave him the idea to offer them at shows of his band around the world.

“My partner told me: ‘I bought you a Christmas present, a Subpac,’” the Coldplay frontman recalled. “She told me, ‘It’s like what Finneas wears on stage when he’s with Billie (Eilish)’. And it vibrates, so it’s useful for someone like Finneas. hear where one is in the drum”.

Chris Martin then went on to explain that the Subpac allows deaf and hard of hearing people being able to enjoy a concert feeling the waves. It should be noted that Coldplay also offers performers at all their concerts.

There are just over two months left for Coldplay to return to Chile, with concerts at the National Stadium that will be carried out September 20, 21, 23 and 24, 2022. After a great sales success that led the British band to add more and more concertsthe tickets ended up being completely sold out.

