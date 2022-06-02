Chris Martin attends a dinner with BTS and wears merch designed by Jin | PHOTOS

“My Universe” represented the birth of a great friendship between Chris Martin and the members of bts where the admiration they have for each other stands out at all times. Through interviews and concerts, the leader of Coldplay has shown that he is part of ARMY, but if there were any doubts about it, recently, he was seen with merchandise of the South Korean band.

Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most beloved collaborators of the “Yellow” performers. The love they feel for the seven members of the South Korean band is so great that they have come to declare: “We look like their gym teachers. (…) We really love those people.”

Chris Martin wears BTS Jin’s ‘Good Day’ pajamas

In the last days of May 2022, bts made a trip to the United States to have a conversation with President Joe Biden at the White House. Although his stay in the United States was more of a diplomatic matter, the idols took the opportunity to meet again with his great friend, Chris Martin.

Through his Instagram stories, J-Hope shared different moments of the visit, however, there was a video that caught the attention of ARMY. In the clip, Bangtan Sonyeondan can be seen at a dinner where RM has a deep conversation with the leader of Coldplay.

Although it is not heard what they are talking about, the fandom realized that Chris Martin wore a very familiar garment merchandise of btsas it seemed that it had prints in the style of Tiny Tan. According to reports from the netizen, identified as @jmygmochis, the interpreter of “Fix You” could have chosen to wear the ‘Good day’ pajamas, designed by Jin.

It should be noted that when ‘Good day’ was released, the Worldwide Handsome indicated that pajamas with angels means that you felt satisfied with your day. Although it has not been confirmed if the Coldplay frontman was wearing this garment, it is certainly a big surprise to see him with an accessory designed by one of the boys.

In that same video, some fans reported that Chris Martin he didn’t just go to dinner with bts, but instead led to actress, Dakota Johnson, who inspired him to write the lyrics for “My Universe.” His face is not perfectly visible in the clip, however, many fans believe that it was histrionic due to his silhouette. Hopefully soon we will see the English musician using more merchandise of the Bangtan.