Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Dakota Johnson, that’s how they started dating









fans of Coldplay They are unleashed after the announcement of the new dates of their tour in our country. those of Chris Martin will land in Spain with their tour Music of the Spheres with four dates, May 24, 25, 27 and 28, in Barcelona. A visit to Barcelona in which the vocalist and composer of songs like Live life either Fix You sure he will be accompanied by his partner, the actress dakota johnsonwith whom he has shared his life for years in the strictest privacy.

The last summer, Martin and Dakota exhibited their love under the sun of Mallorca. There they spent several days together, enjoying the Mediterranean and showing the solidity of a relationship that began more than five years ago. The couple met in 2017less than two years after the Coldplay frontman finalized his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrowthe actress with whom he was married for a decade and with whom he shares his daughter Apple and his son Moses.

Their relationship was slow, but sure. Although the first images that were captured of them together came at the end of 2017, it seems that both -with extremely tight professional schedules and on constant trips- went step by step, strengthening little by little. “They know each other very well and are very comfortable with each other. Chris sends his music to Dakota to get her opinion. It’s more than just an affair,” revealed Us Weekly in December 2017.









Coldplay will perform in Spain in May 2023 with four dates

How did the Coldplay singer meet the actress? As often happens on many occasions, friends become the best cupids for future couples. The 50 Shades of Gray and Chris Martin actress was no different. Both had three friends in common, they began to share space, parties, meetings and gatherings of friends, until the spark jumped. As reported by the magazine Peopleone of their first dates together was at a Japanese restaurant, where they shared makis and nigiris at a Los Angeles sushi joint. They were “welcoming, laughing and loving”a source told the outlet. Since then, Martin and Johnson have been inseparable, but have made sure that their relationship was always out of the spotlight. That has not prevented third parties from being asked about their romance. Starting with the parents of the actress, the also interpreters Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. That they have always been delighted with the relationship. A few years ago, in statements to Peoplehis mother stated: “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think they are an amazing couple“. Also, although Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are keeping their relationship private, the couple has given fans a glimpse into their relationship. From his romantic getaway to Mallorca, Spain in July 2021, to spending time at Martin’s €12 million lavish Malibu home.









The couple, walking through New York GTRES