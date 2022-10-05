Chris Martin: from good guy with Gwyneth Paltrow to hide and seek with Jennifer Lawrence and low-key romance with Dakota Johnson

If the world of rock has always boasted of excesses and vices, Chris Martin seems to play another league. With a “healthy life” profile that includes a daily gym routine and a diaphanous smile on his face, the star of Coldplay escapes the elaborate and eccentric imagery of a rock star.

It seems that the singer had a hard time getting started in the romantic field and that his youth did not fit with the topic of sex, drugs and rock and roll. He grew up in a practicing Christian home and in an interview he claimed to have had problems dating girls during his puberty and adolescence.; in fact, she admitted that she lost her virginity at age 22: “There were religious issues involved and also of trust. I had a rough season with the girls ”. That good-boy moniker haunted him throughout the first half of his love life, only to take hold when, at age 25, he married Gwyneth Paltrow, who was his wife for a decade.

The actress and the leader of Coldplay fell in love in 2002 and married a year later The Grosby Group

When he met Gwyneth she was five years older than him and was going through one of the saddest moments of her life. Her father had died very recently, and she could not recover from the blow. The composition of one of the most iconic songs of the band, “Fix You”, It is inspired by Paltrow’s pain and emerged as a manifesto of contention. For the sound, and as a tribute, the single has a keyboard that Gwyneth’s father had given to his daughter. “My father-in-law, Bruce Paltrow, bought this great keyboard just before he died. No one had ever plugged it in. I plugged it in and there was an amazing sound that I have never heard before. All of these songs came out of this one sound,” Chris Martin said in an interview with USA Today.

Martin and Paltrow married a short time later and settled in London, although they moved between New York and Los Angeles when the actress’s schedule required it. They became parents to Apple in 2004 and Moses in 2006 and kept their private lives out of the limelight. Martin was the most elusive in this sense: from his point of view, those who walked a red carpet did so to sell something, and he had nothing to sell.

Paltrow, on the other hand, was a little more open about their life together. In fact, she was the first to say that her world was far from a bed of roses. “ We go through periods that are not entirely positive. I always say that life is long and you never know what is going to happen,” he told Elle magazine in 2011. “Yes, God forbid, we were not meant to be together, I will forever respect him as the father of my sons. I know I made a great choice.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin became the parents of Apple, in 2004, and Moses, in 2006, and kept their private lives away from the flashes Instagram @gwynethpaltrow

After 10 years together, in March 2014 they announced their divorce -or “conscious uncoupling”, as Gwyneth called it-, and Chris went through a depression. Little by little, the artist recovered his autonomy and abandoned the routines promoted by his ex on health, diet and well-being, and even returned to eating meat after several years of having followed a vegetarian diet with the mother of his children.

For those times the romantic life of Martin entered a new stage. He was a successful singer and -perhaps wanting to recapture some of his youth- he set out to conquer celebrities. In May 2014, two months after his separation, he was credited with an affair with model and presenter Alexa Chung in New York, although he denied that they were dating. . Only a month later, in June, she met Jennifer Lawrence and they assure that theirs was a crush, but also a complicated relationship: it lasted a little over a year and was full of twists and turns. Rumors say that he was not quite engaged and that he had something with singer Kylie Minogue in the middle of the romance.

Jennifer Lawrence, in the foreground, behind Chris Martin jenniferlawrencedaily.com

The official and final break with Lawrence was announced in August 2015 when they were already beginning to talk about a new conquest: the actress Annabelle Wallis. Both were enthusiastic about the bond, but after almost two years of relationship they decided to put an end to their love. Once again, the breakup coincided with some rumors linking him to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Chris Martin and Annabelle Wallis in Paris Cord Press

The adventures ended when he began his relationship with British actress Dakota Johnson. Rumors of romance between the two began at the end of September 2017, when they shared their days together on the beaches of Malibu; Although their love story had numerous potholes, they are currently consolidated.

From the beginning of the relationship, five years ago, they kept a very low profile and rarely exposed themselves publicly about it. However, the few times they gave signs of their romance, they were always strong enough to make it clear that the couple was very serious.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin GROSBY GROUP

“We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go outbut we both work so much that most of the time what we like most is be quiet at home, alone or with good friends”, Johnson told Elle magazine, on one of the few occasions in which he referred to his relationship with the singer. On Coldplay’s last visit to our country, in 2017, the actress from 50 shades of gray She was present at the Estadio Único de La Plata, accompanying her boyfriend on the tour.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin basked in the sun with their partners, Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson, in August 2019. Grosby Group – LA NACION

Currently, Dakota and Martin maintain a consolidated relationship and were able to build a close friendship with Paltrow and her current husband, producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuck, with whom they maintain a very close bond. In fact, in August 2019 they could be seen summering all four together. A yes it is how Paltrow and Martin managed to establish themselves as one of the the friendliest ex-partners of foreign entertainment and she did not hesitate to point out that Chris is a great ex-husband on several occasions.

