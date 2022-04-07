Chris Martin of Coldplay and Dakota Johnson, this is how their romantic relationship began

At the moment, Chris Martinnext to Coldplayis causing a stir with his concert tour ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’, through Mexico City, where he is also dakota johnsonhis current partner, with whom he has been very affectionate for years.

The relationship between Chris Martin from Coldplay and dakota johnson It has remained somewhat hidden from the spotlight of the media, to the point that there are constant rumors about separations but also about the closeness of the commitment that exists between the two.

Their love story dates back to 2014, when the singer announced his separation from Gwyneth Paltrow. At that time, after a few years of being single and trying love with other celebrities, it was finally in 2017 that the speculations of a strong new romance began.

The love story of Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, and Dakota Johnson

In October 2017, Chris Martin of and dakota johnson They were captured at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles and, a month later, at a concert by Coldplay in the Unique Stadium of the Silver. Situation that reinforced the gossip that something more than a friendship was cooking between them.

During 2018 they continued to be sighted in restaurants in the United States. Also, close sources reported that theirs was serious and this was confirmed by an infinity tattoo with which they were captured that same year. In September, the actress commented that she was dating the artist but she did not want to give more details about it.

While dakota johnson She was making her way into the film industry with her role as Anastasia Steele in the ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy, Chris Martin worked in music and toured the world together with Coldplay. However, it seems that their professional differences and the British composer’s desire to start a family could have made them go through a crisis in 2019, the first of those that have come to be talked about in the media.

Currently, it seems that everything is going great with this famous love affair and they just bought their first property: a mansion in Malibu, valued at approximately 12 million dollars.

Currently, it seems that everything is going great with this famous love affair and they just bought their first property: a mansion in Malibu, valued at approximately 12 million dollars.