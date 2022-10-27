Chris Martin requested a restraining order for a fan who thinks she is his wife

Although Chris Martin has been in the news for the spectacular presentations of Coldplay in Argentina, in the last few hours it became known that the singer is going through a difficult time with a fanatic who believes she is his wife, so together with his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson They asked for a restraining order. the american site The Blast He had access to the legal documents that affirm that this alleged admirer is harassing him both virtually and personally, since she appears in the vicinity of his Los Angeles home and on several occasions also tried to enter. At the presentation, Martin demanded protection for himself and the actress, along with his two children, Apple and Moses. “Mr. Christopher Martin is seeking a civil restraining order against (the woman) to stop the ongoing and incredibly distressing harassment she is currently experiencing. He is horrified and afraid that (the woman) is under the illusion that she and Mr. Martin are married and that she lives in his residence.. Mr. Martin has never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he never met or spoke to her,” he wrote. “The harassment began in April 2022 through social media (including their public Facebook and Twitter accounts) and in recent months has increased in number and severity of the harassment itself. Her conduct has instilled great fear for her safety and that of those with whom she resides due to hundreds (if not more) of social media posts the content of which proves with more than a preponderance of evidence (of the woman) emotional instability , delusions and now the actions he is taking, to continue to harass and endanger both Mr. Martin and his partner, Ms. Dakota Johnson“, was added in it. The star of the British band and the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey They observed through the security cameras in the area that the accused rang the doorbell at her home. A few days after this, the complaint described that “andPrivate security personnel observed (the woman) drive past Mr. Martin’s residence and stop her vehicle up the street. At the same time, Mrs. Johnson was driving from the residence. When security personnel noticed the front door of the residence being opened, they quickly informed Ms. Johnson of their whereabouts.. Thereafter, Mrs. Johnson immediately returned inside the residence because she greatly feared for her personal safety.” And added: “It is very clear that (the woman) is delusional in creating in her mind an elaborate and fictitious story of a relationship with Mr. Martin, living in Mr. Martin’s residence and being married to him. He is now acting on his delusions by attempting to enter Mr. Martin’s private property, as well as driving by his residence at all hours of the day and night to personally communicate with Mr. Martin by any means. possible “. For these reasons, a judge ordered the alleged stalker to stay 100 meters from them, including Martin’s house and Dakota’s vehicle.