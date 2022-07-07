Chris Martin revealed how, with a Christmas present, Dakota Johnson changed something key to Coldplay’s shows

Since October, when Coldplay announced his tour Music of the Spheres with a sustainable proposal, expectations were high. The band had decided some time ago that they would not give concerts until they achieved a friendly model that would reduce the impact on the environment: “We are very aware that the planet is suffering from a climate crisis. We have been talking for two years with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible”. But the innovation also marked a before and after to confirm that music can indeed be a universal language.

The band has surprised their fans with an unprecedented show and they have responded by selling out dozens of dates, especially in Latin America. The promise was not only to reduce the environmental footprint of each of its dates by 50% and minimize carbon emissions both in its transfers and in the assembly of its stage and the sale of merchandise, but also are committed to making their shows enjoyable for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, an initiative that has been celebrated around the world and could pave the way for other musicians to adopt their strategy.

In an interview for CBSMorningvocalist Chris Martin acknowledged that a gift from actress Dakota Johnson, who is also his girlfriend, was instrumental in devising this inclusion strategy: “My partner told me: ‘I bought you a Christmas present, a SubPac,’” the singer recalled. “She said, ‘It’s like what Finneas (Eilish) wears on stage. When he is with Billie [Eilish]’. And it vibrates, so it’s helpful for someone like Finneas to hear where the bass is.”

The members of the band explained how this gift gave them the idea to integrate all the people in their show because it allows those who cannot hear to feel the music and live the experience through the vest that synchronizes the music with vibrations. Coldplay offers headphones that amplify sounds for the hearing impaired and two performers with them throughout the show.

Also Martin He has performed the song “Something Just Like This” using sign language, a gesture that has been celebrated by the audience. The inclusion initiative went so far that They managed to partner with the SubPac brand that manufactures these vests and made them available to fans who have a ticket to one of the upcoming concerts. The experience has already been shared in TikTok clips by attendees from different countries.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been a couple for five years, but they avoid talking about each other and their relationship when they are interviewed, They keep a low profile, only paparazzi and photographers at events have caught them together because none of them usually share their private lives on social networks. In October it was the first time that he addressed her during a concert and he did so to dedicate the popular song “My Universe” to her in front of an emotional audience at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.