Chris Martin Revealed What Was The Most Romantic Gift He Received From Dakota Johnson – Movie News

These are relationship goals! During his time in Mexico, Chris Martin gave several interviews and in one of them he revealed what was the most romantic and amazing gift he received from actress Dakota Johnson, his partner for several years.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, the unlikely couple that mixes Hollywood with the British music industry, have proven themselves to be relationship goals time and time again. As part of their Music of the Spheres tour, Coldplay will offer 25 concerts in Latin America, eight of them were held in Mexico, four in Mexico City.

The tour ends in October but, in this first part, Dakota Johnson was one of the special guests and walked through CDMX with her partner. Memes on social networks about Coldplay’s long stay in Mexico have quickly become a trend, some have joked that Chris Martin obtained residency in our country and voted to revoke the mandate of our current president.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started dating in 2017.



Although everything is fiction and a sample of the Mexicans’ sense of humor, Martin revealed during his stay what was the best gift he received from Dakota Johnson, stepdaughter of the Spanish actor Antonio Banderasand the answer melted our hearts. And it is that during a talk with the journalist Paola Rojas, the leader of Coldplay shared that “his partner” had gotten him a very special vibration device that, in large part, had been the beginning to build a world tour marked by inclusion.

For my birthday he got me a speaker system so I could feel the music. She told me I should give these to deaf audience members and so it all started.

Dakota Johnson is a hero without a cape. Coldplay became a trend throughout the eight concerts because they had created in the Foro Sol a sphere in which everyone fit, people with hearing disabilities, on the autism spectrum or misunderstood for whom their music offered a place of peace.

The song that the band performed with Huillo, a boy with autism who came up to perform his song “Different is OK”, It was another of the examples that proved that the British group is one of the most important and significant in the world.