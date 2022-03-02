Chris Martin turns 45, a life full of good music and surrounded by the love of his loved ones | Music

¡Chris Martin it’s birthday! The Briton and the leader of one of the best groups in all of pop history, Coldplaybirthday this Wednesday March 2 45 years. A few years in which she has been able to enjoy her fame, her music and the love of her loved ones. For this reason, as a reason for this celebration we want to pay tribute to the performer who has created the soundtrack for millions of fans.

Christopher Anthony John Martin was born on a day like today but in 1977 in Devon (England). Regarding his family, it is said that he is the great-great-grandson of William Willettthe promoter of summer time in the United Kingdom and which is also a distant relative of Winston Churchill. Incredible true?

To the 7 yearshis parents gave him a ukulele, his first instrument and with which little by little he entered the universe of music. And this was going to be seen over time: 11 years old composed his first song and sang it publicly. Once she got to high school, her love for music continued to grow to the point that she joined various bands: from Floating Insomnia, Identity Crisis until The Rocking Honkiesa blues and jazz band where he played at age 15.

The birth and growth of Coldplay

He had little left to meet his future friends and members of Coldplay and this happened at the University College London, where he graduated with honors in Ancient World Sciences. The first to meet went to Johnny Buckland during college orientation week. Then Guy Berryman and Will Champion would go.

The four friends formed Pectoralzbut it was not until 1998 when they decided to change the name to Coldplay. And without imagining what they would be capable of with this name. They came to success with the launch of his first album, parachutessomething very rare among artists and when it happens it is epic. With this first job they managed to head various music charts and even get seven platinum records.

But why did this album captivate millions of people? because its single Yellowwho was inside Parachutes, arrived at the post Number 4 of the charts as soon as it was released. Without a doubt, this was the beginning of a group that was going to revolutionize the pop of the 2000s.

A Rush of Blood to the Head, X&Y, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends and more



Every two years later the others would arrive: A Rush of Blood to the Head, X&Y, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, Prospect’s March, LeftRightLeftRightLeft, Mylo Xyloto, Ghost Stories, A Head Full of Dreams, Everyday Life and in 2021 his latest album, Music Of The Spheres. And with those who have sold over 100 million copies worldwidebecoming one of the groups with the highest sales worldwide to date.



It is clear that Chris has shared glorious moments with the band and not counting the long list of awards they have won over the years. This is how the artist celebrates his 45th anniversary, surrounded by good music and company.



Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, an ideal love story

The artist must also be celebrating his special day with the love of his loved ones and, of course, his life partner: dakota johnson. Without a doubt, Chris and Dakota star in one of the most beloved and famous romances. And it is not for less. Both began a relationship almost secretly in 2017. It is said almost because it was impossible to avoid the press.

They met as a result of some mutual friends and since they started they were very discreet with their courtship. But now we can see them showing off their fairytale love without having to hide. Although he will not lack the love of his children that he has together with the actress Gwyneth Paltrow (they got married in 2003 and separated in 2014), and with whom he maintains a healthy friendship.

Love from his family and friends will not be lacking on his birthday, nor will the love of his millions of followers around the world. Congratulations Chris!