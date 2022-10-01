Chris Martin’s tattoos and what they mean

A truly nourishing 2022 is staying in the musical. few weeks ago, Coldplay announced the dates for the Spanish tour of Music of the Spheres, their latest studio album and the first with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Apparently, the decision to reduce the impact on the environment comes from Chris Martin, the group’s leader, who has been aware of the climate crisis for years.

The 2023 tour will surely bring happiness, joy and suffering in the checking account of the fans who manage to pay one of the tickets at the price of unicorn blood. Sarna gladly doesn’t itch if it’s to see one of the most famous commercial pop bands in the world. It had been more than seven years since the British had played in our country. They will give only two concerts.

Did you know Chris Martin is a true fan of tattoos and that those who carry have a great meaning for him?

The heart

Recognizing it is easy. Martin he has it on his right forearm in a highly visible area. Its nature is ambiguous: it could be that brainless tattoo you get when you’re fifteen to celebrate your first teen folder crush, as well as a symbol with a broader meaning. It does not have a particularly original design. It could also be that Martin was an expert poker player and this heart tattoo, his ruse to distract the eyes of his opponents.

The initials

In recent years, the Coldplay frontman has made headlines for the well-connected, modern family he’s built after parting ways with Gwyneth Patrol and making a new nest with Dakota Johnson.

The tattoo with the initial of his son MosesDhruv Singh

The result of that first marriage are his two children, whom the singer always has present in the tattoos on her wrists. M for Moses, and A for Apple. She takes loving someone so much to heart and tattooing her initial that she erased the little G when she ended her relationship with Patrol. She covered it with the heart that we mentioned earlier.

Infinity, better if it’s with you

We said that the singer had made a nest, a deep and lasting one. Martin maintains a relationship stable since 2017 with the actress dakota johnson.

Of course, that love has been echoed in the new tattoos that he has been choosing to decorate his body. Only this time, in the purest style of couples who suddenly start speaking in the plural like a hive mind (“We’re pregnant”, “We don’t have anything that day”, “We like human flesh”), the tattoo, an infinity symbolBoth have done it.

your idol

The singer is not too fond of convoluted tattoos and intricate lines. Usually opt for simplicity and cleanliness. Small symbols on parts of your body that are out of the way to look at. This one is different.

Fruit of his admiration for Bruce Springsteen and his teaching as the father of rock are those three lines from the song ‘Working on a Dream’. He has them tattooed on her right forearm. It is the classic tattoo that goes unnoticed, if you are not the one who wears it and you know its meaning.

In the heights

There has been much speculation about the meaning of the tattoo on the inner part of the left bicep: ‘God’s Love’.

God’s loveInstagram