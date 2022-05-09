Chris Paul is on fire for Dallas fans who harassed his family

The Dallas Mavericks reported yesterday after their playoff game against the Phoenix Suns that they moved quickly to remove fans from the stands who reportedly harassed family members of point guard Chris Paul, including his wife and mother.

ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Dallas won the final match 111-101 to tie the contest at two wins apiece.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “The Mavericks, along with the American Airlines Center, quickly got the fan out of the game.”

Chris Paul yells “I’LL SEE YOU LATER!” at a young fan who allegedly got physical with Paul’s wife & mother during GM4. CP3: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families…f**k that!”pic.twitter.com/ZwdPHZC78b — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 9, 2022

The team did not reveal details about who or who the people removed were. However, a video shows security removing a young man from the encounter, who is apparently escorted out by his mother and a teenager.

After the game, Paul tweeted: “They want to fine the players for saying things to the fans, but the fans can get their hands on our families.” He also added a dirty word.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on Twitter, Paul is seen letting the fan who harassed his family know that he would see him later with obvious annoyance in his expressions.

Immediately after the game, it was unclear what Paul meant when he tweeted about a player’s family being approached by fans. Reporters did not ask him about it after the game.