Chris Paul will miss six to eight weeks with a broken right thumb

CLEVELAND — Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken right thumb, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The injury is a blow to a Suns team with the best record in the league. The regular season ends seven weeks beginning on Sunday, April 10. The playoffs begin on the 16th of that month.

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

“We’ve already dealt with a lot of stuff this year,” said Suns coach Monty Williams, who led Team LeBron to victory Sunday night in the All-Star Game. “We’ve lost a bunch of guys to injuries this year, and we’ve had things outside of basketball affect us, so to think that you’re going to go through a season in the NBA and not have adversity, that’s silly,” he added.

“This is different, because it’s Chris. But with that in mind, it’s also an opportunity to strengthen our team and give other guys confidence in certain areas, and when he comes back, I think we’ll be a lot better,” Williams said.

Paul, who is averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists, hurt his thumb during the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over Houston. He was ejected for committing a couple of technical fouls immediately after the play occurred and was seen holding his hand as he walked off the court.

Paul came off the LeBron team bench Sunday night less than an hour after news of his injury broke. The point guard, wearing a bandage on his right hand, had an assist opportunity and passed the ball to Jimmy Butler, who missed a 3-pointer.