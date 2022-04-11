Chris Pine Admits He Recently Got A Smartphone And Talks About His New ‘Crack Machine’

Living in the age of the internet, smartphones, and social media is a fact of life that many of us simply accept and prescribe, but believe it or not, there are plenty of people who don’t spend hours glued to screens. One of those people seems to be star trek actor Chris Pine, who previously shared that he carries around a flip phone instead of upgrading to the latest technology. As it turns out, the actor has since caught up on technology with the rest of us.

Chris Pine seems like an old soul to me. Someone who doesn’t necessarily want to live in the age of TikTok, but here it is. The 41-year-old actor, who recently went viral online for his new beard shared his experience upgrading his pocket tech in these words:

I had a flip phone for four years, or three years, and I just bought an iPhone because I was overwhelmed by how difficult it is to be analog… It was very difficult. But, having got this crack machine, it’s really bad. These machines are very, very, very bad. I can immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if my soul can take it.

Four years without texting, scrolling, and portable internet?! It’s interesting to hear the actor’s perspective going from analog to digital during an interview with MTV’s jose horowitz . Chris Pine continued:

I used to read so many books, Josh. He was murdering these fucking books, only 15 books in three months. And later [the phone] It came out, and it’s… I can tell you all about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but I can’t tell you anything about literature. I just want to vomit. I hate myself, [I have] such self-loathing about it.

Pine’s comments on his arrival in the digital world are very revealing. Many of us are addicted to our phones and the internet without realizing it, but the actor is very attuned to how much he hates being online after not being a part of it for years. He is especially in mourning all the time for the books that he did beforehand, in which he nowadays feels that he has been reading more about The blossoming romance of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian these days.

After his last role as Steve Trevor in wonder woman 1984, cr i s Pine has two recent movies that have been released. Pine stars in the action thriller The contractor opposite Gillian Jacobs and Kiefer Sutherland, in which the actor plays a discharged US Special Forces sergeant who joins a private contracting organization. The film is currently in theaters.

Additionally, Pine is also in another thriller called all the old knives with Thandiwe Newton and Laurence Fishburne, which is available to stream now with a Amazon Prime Subscription . The actor will also be part of many more upcoming movies in the near future, including Olivia Wilde do not worry honeyan Dungeons and Dragons movie and supposedly a room star trek film with the rest of its cast .

Now that you’ve caught up on the latest from Chris Pine, I think it’s just a bookmark to remind you to go out and read a book at some point. The Internet and your movie news will be here when you need it, especially here at CinemaBlend.