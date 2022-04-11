Entertainment

Chris Pine Admits He Recently Got A Smartphone And Talks About His New ‘Crack Machine’

Living in the age of the internet, smartphones, and social media is a fact of life that many of us simply accept and prescribe, but believe it or not, there are plenty of people who don’t spend hours glued to screens. One of those people seems to be star trek actor Chris Pine, who previously shared that he carries around a flip phone instead of upgrading to the latest technology. As it turns out, the actor has since caught up on technology with the rest of us.

Chris Pine seems like an old soul to me. Someone who doesn’t necessarily want to live in the age of TikTok, but here it is. The 41-year-old actor, who recently went viral online for his new beardshared his experience upgrading his pocket tech in these words:

I had a flip phone for four years, or three years, and I just bought an iPhone because I was overwhelmed by how difficult it is to be analog… It was very difficult. But, having got this crack machine, it’s really bad. These machines are very, very, very bad. I can immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if my soul can take it.

