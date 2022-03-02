Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are reportedly splitting after nearly 4 years

ads

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis have reportedly split after almost four years together.

The “Star Trek” actor and the “Malignant” actress “have split and haven’t been together for a few months,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Representatives for Pine and Wallis did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Throughout their relationship, Pine, 41, and Wallis, 37, kept their relationship extremely private, never attending events together or posting about each other on social media.

When they saw the couple, they were having lunch, walking or shopping for groceries.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in March 2018 when they were spotted together at London’s Heathrow airport.

The two stars were first romantically linked in the spring of 2018.BG028/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

The English actress and the “This Means War” star apparently confirmed their romance in July 2018 when they were seen holding hands on a walk in London.

A month later, Wallis was seen vacationing on a yacht with Pine and her parents.

Like many other couples, Pine and Wallis spent the COVID-19 quarantine together and celebrated the holidays with just them in 2020.

Pine and Wallis spent the pandemic vacation together. Emma McIntyre

“It’s the first time in 40 years that I haven’t been with my family, but I’ll be with my girlfriend and her family here,” Pine told Extra in December 2020. “Taking this year as it is, what it is… I’m going to open to new rituals… Everyone is happy and healthy, whether it is in my family, my circle of friends, that is all I can ask for.”

Before dating Wallis, Pine was linked to “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge, Olivia Munn, and Zoë Kravitz. Pine and Kravitz were recently spotted having dinner and even shared a warm hug in Los Angeles in November.

Meanwhile, Wallis dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016.

