Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star in an epic heist

The most famous role-playing game in history jumps back to the big screen in the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Pagewhich will hit theaters in March 2023has released its first advance in San Diego Comic-Con 2022. An epic breakthrough that promises fantasy, magic, action and epic adventures loaded, also, with a lot of humor.

“When you dedicate yourself to this you end up making enemies and sometimes those enemies end up seeking revenge”explains in advance Chris Pine in the role of a roguish thief who, at the head of a charming gang of robbers, is about to embark on a dangerous robbery to recover a lost relic. However, their plans will be truncated when they find the wrong people.

Dragon attacks, heroic battles against other supernatural creatures and lots of magic mark the first trailer for this hilarious action movie directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (game night). The script, based on the stories and characters of the legendary Hasbro game, is carried out by this creative tandem and michael gilio.





In addition to Pine, Rodriguez and Page, the film has in its cast Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, among others.