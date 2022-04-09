Chris Pine Picks His Career Movie You Must See For The First Time

Chris Pine He is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. The interpreter has a large number of projects underway and currently stars A date with the past (All the Old Knives), the new espionage drama in which he stars alongside Thandiwe Newton and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pine, which has a extensive filmography on their shoulders, with titles like Star Trek, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Into the Woods, Hell or High Water, Y wonder-woman, among others. In an interview, the actor was asked about what is the movie of your career that someone should see first if no one has seen any of your work.

A date with the past (All the Old Knives)

The actor chose princess diary 2 (Princess Diaries 2) as the movie that someone who has not seen his work should see. “I would say The Princess Diaries 2 just so you can see how much hair I can have. I’ve never had much luck with hair in my movies. It just means I have hair. I mean, my hair in that damn movie,” Pine told Collider.

Of course, his hair is not all that the interpreter remembers from his time in the sequel to The Princess Diaries. Chris also fondly remembers being able to share the screen with Anne Hathaway and the director Gary Marshallknown by titles such as Pretty Woman (Pretty Woman) and the runaway bride (Runaway Bride).

Chris Pine with Hathaway in The Princess Diaries

The princess’s Diary it was released in 2001, and in 2004, the sequel arrived that incorporated new faces, among them, that of Pine. Remember that the story revolves around Mia, a young woman who discovers that she is the granddaughter of Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia. In the second film, Mia has just graduated from college and is preparing to be queen, but in order to take the throne she must marry. In this film, Pine plays Lord Nicholas Deveraux, a handsome young man who is the nephew of the evil Viscount Mabrey (John Rhys-Davies), also heir to the throne, but who soon begins to have feelings for the young princess.

This was one of the Pine’s early roles on the big screen and the one that launched him to fame definitively. Pine’s upcoming brand new titles include Don’t Worry DarlingDirected by Olivia Wilde Dungeons and Dragonsthe sequel to star trek, Poolman Y newsflash.

