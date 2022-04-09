Entertainment

Chris Pine Picks His Career Movie You Must See For The First Time

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Chris Pine He is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. The interpreter has a large number of projects underway and currently stars A date with the past (All the Old Knives), the new espionage drama in which he stars alongside Thandiwe Newton and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pine, which has a extensive filmography on their shoulders, with titles like Star Trek, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Into the Woods, Hell or High Water, Y wonder-woman, among others. In an interview, the actor was asked about what is the movie of your career that someone should see first if no one has seen any of your work.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

7 period dramas to watch after the hit Netflix series

7 mins ago

Lionel Messi would have indicated a nugget in Paris

8 mins ago

how to break the stigma and love your curly hair

19 mins ago

new show of force from the Parisians? Follow the meeting of the 31st day of Ligue 1

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button