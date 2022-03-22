Chris Pine talks about the Dungeons & Dragons movie

The actor describes his Dungeons & Dragons movie as a cross between Game of Thrones and The Princess Bride.

If there are no more date changes, in a little less than a year Paramount Pictures will roll the many-sided die in hopes of doing some serious damage at the box office with a reboot of Dungeons & Dragons on the big screen. The popular fantasy role-playing game spawned a critically acclaimed trilogy that began in 2000 with a premiere we’d rather forget starring Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch and Marlon Wayans; the two subsequent sequels were sent straight to DVD in 2005 and 2012.

Little is known about the new film, apart from the fact that it is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldsteinthe writers of Spider-Man: Homecomingand has an A-list cast that includes Chris Pine (from Star Trek and Wonder Woman), Michelle Rodriguez (from Avatar or the Fast and the Furious series), daisy head (from Shadow and Bone), Rege-Jean Page (from The Bridgertons), Hugh grant (from Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Bridget Jones trilogy) and sophia lillis (from the remake of It and This Shit Is Overcome, from Netflix).

And, of all the actors in Dungeons & Dragons, it was precisely Chris Pine who provided us with the latest update on the project. During the promotion of his latest film, All the Old KnivesPine chatted with Collider and referenced a handful of fantasy works that the directors drew inspiration from:

Oh man. Well, what I will say is that we had a great time making it. There were many laughs. The way I describe it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little The engaged princessand a pinch of The Knights of the Square Table [de los Monty Phyton]; it’s something like this. It’s very funny. It has many emotions. She is a popera, she has a heart of the eighties, there is a bit of the goonies in her”.

He has also given some clue about his character in the film, but without revealing anything in particular: «My character is the best party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who the hell knows, but I think we have a good shot and John and John are amazing guys. They know comedy and they know by heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time doing it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

While Game of Thrones seems like a real no-brainer, the references to The Princess Bride, The Goonies, and Monty Python are a bit more comical than expected. Although if we take into account that the directorial duo also wrote Rain of meatballs 2, How to kill your boss and game night (which they also directed), things become clearer.